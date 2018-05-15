Man accused in Ocean Beach hit-and-run to appear in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A man accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a good Samaritan in Ocean Beach last month is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the downtown courthouse.

The good Samaritan Julio Vazquez was helping two people stranded late at night in a broken-down car when the incident occurred.



Jaron Blake Hillyer, 27, allegedly fled after his Subaru Outback Legacy station wagon struck the 26-year-old man in the 2900 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard shortly after midnight April 9, according to San Diego police.



Vazquez, who had pulled over to aid the occupants of a disabled Lexus, was taken to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of a broken leg and internal injuries, Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.



Acting on a tip from the public, investigators found the Subaru in the 4300 block of Orchard Avenue, about a mile south of the site of the crash.



Hillyer was arrested May 7 and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license and no valid insurance. He bailed out of custody and was ordered to return to court to say how he pleads to the charges he faces.

