Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of setting homeless man on fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of setting a a homeless person on fire.

Jose Garibay was arrested in 2016 after prosecutors say he poured gasoline on 39-year-old transient Julio Edeza then set him on fire.

Garibay is also accused of trying to kill a fellow inmate a year later at the downtown jail.

If convicted he faces life in prison.

RELATED COVERAGE