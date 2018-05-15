Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of setting home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of setting homeless man on fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of setting a a homeless person on fire. 

Jose Garibay was arrested in 2016 after prosecutors say he poured gasoline on 39-year-old transient Julio Edeza then set him on fire.  

Garibay is also accused of trying to kill a fellow inmate a year later at the downtown jail.  

If convicted he faces life in prison.  

