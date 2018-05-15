County leaders receive $164K donation for new fire technology

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - New safety technology is coming very soon to county and rural fire agencies in San Diego.

City and fire leaders received a big donation that would install new computers on all fire rigs in the back country.

The County Board of Supervisors accepted two grants Tuesday totaling more than $164,000. The donations were provided by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation and the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation and were made possible by San Diego Gas & Electric.

Cal Fire is excited about the addition of the 70 new computers that will help firefighters better combat fires in rural areas, particularly the east county. Right now there are only 40 San Diego County fire authority vehicles that have on-board computers.

The new technology will be similar to the devices that are commonly found in police cars. The computers will provide everything from routing to hazards in a specific community to where a crew is headed straight from dispatchers.

The donation will fund the installation of 66 new computers and upgrades to 4 more.

This has not come easy, it has taken ten years of planning to improve the regions firefighting capabilities and response.

The county will also provide navigation and display pre-plans identifying potential hazards to improve situational awareness for firefighters on the ground

San Diego County's fire preparedness and response is in the top10 percent nationally.