'No Rules…Except' returns to Children's Museum

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's called "No Rules…Except" and it's a reimagined version of the same installation from when The New Children's Museum opened 10 years ago in May 2008.



Visitors and members fondly called it "The Mattress Room" and have asked about it frequently through the years.



It is officially back! The giant room is filled with 40 mattresses and over 100 tire-shaped pillows and children are allowed to jump and bounce in it.



For more information, visit https://thinkplaycreate.org.