'No Rules…Except' returns to Children's Museum

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's called "No Rules…Except" and it's a reimagined version of the same installation from when The New Children's Museum opened 10 years ago in May 2008.
Visitors and members fondly called it "The Mattress Room" and have asked about it frequently through the years.
It is officially back! The giant room is filled with 40 mattresses and over 100 tire-shaped pillows and children are allowed to jump and bounce in it.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs dives in with some kids to show you the fun.
For more information, visit https://thinkplaycreate.org.
The cute kids have arrived! @nichellenews8 @EricNews8 @HeatherNews8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego we go inside the #mattressroom live! pic.twitter.com/325yZoDZbN— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) May 15, 2018
The suspected getaway driver in the gang-related shooting deaths of two men at Mountain View Park in San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to special circumstance murder charges that could lead to the death penalty if he's convicted.
The San Diego City Council voted during closed session Tuesday to join an amicus brief being prepared by cities and counties to support California's so-called sanctuary state law in the face of a Trump administration lawsuit against it.
Park rangers on Tuesday recovered the body of a San Diego man who fell from a cliff at Sequoia National Park last weekend.
News 8 was recently contacted by the mother of a senior at Otay Ranch High School who says the mistake of leaving her son's photo out of the yearbook - and how it's being handled - has been disheartening, leaving her son with anything but good memories.
Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of setting a homeless person on fire.
A man accused in a crash that seriously injured a good Samaritan who was helping two people stranded in a broken-down car in Ocean Beach pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony hit-and-run charge.
WWE superstar Rey Mysterio is teaming up with a local nonprofit to help address homelessness in Barrio Logan. With a controversial storage facility for the homeless set to open next to Our Lady's Elementary School, the wrestler challenged the students to come up with a plan to help end the homeless crisis.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to demolish the downtown Family Court building to make way for an affordable housing project.