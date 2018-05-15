'No Rules…Except' returns to Children's Museum - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'No Rules…Except' returns to Children's Museum

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's called "No Rules…Except" and it's a reimagined version of the same installation from when The New Children's Museum opened 10 years ago in May 2008.

Visitors and members fondly called it "The Mattress Room" and have asked about it frequently through the years.

It is officially back! The giant room is filled with 40 mattresses and over 100 tire-shaped pillows and children are allowed to jump and bounce in it.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs dives in with some kids to show you the fun.

For more information, visit https://thinkplaycreate.org.

