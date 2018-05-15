Vape pen confirmed to have killed Florida man, burning 80 percen - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vape pen confirmed to have killed Florida man, burning 80 percent of his body

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An exploding vaping pen is confirmed to have killed a 38-year-old man at his home in Florida.

The Pinellas County medical examiner confirmed the detail to Florida news station WTSP on Tuesday. Firefighters had suspected it as the cause of death since first responders were dispatched to the home on a call about a fire Saturday, May 5.

Tallmadge 'Wake' D'Elia was found on the home's second floor in the area of 300 19th Ave. NE.

Injuries to D'Elia's face indicated his e-cigarette exploded, burning 80 percent of his body, according to the medical examiner's report.

He spent much of his career as a television producer with CNBC before moving to St. Petersburg to freelance.

