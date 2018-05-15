Captain Rollo: Kids who've never had it, get chance to see the sea

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – There is nothing quite like catching your first fish.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Point Loma where tragedy was turned into triumph.

Free fishing trips for at risk, disadvantaged and physically challenged children. Captain Rollo’s Friends at Sea have taken 120,000 kids to sea for great memories. The Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/5uAiYPhWwF — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) May 15, 2018

If you would like to learn more about Captain Rollo’s Friends at Sea program or help the organization with a donation visit their website.