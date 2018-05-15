2 charged in double murder in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The suspected getaway driver in the gang-related shooting deaths of two men at Mountain View Park in San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to special circumstance murder charges that could lead to the death penalty if he's convicted.



Shannon Bryant, 29, was ordered held without bail in connection with the May 6 deaths of 33-year-old Tony Jackson and 37-year-old Robert Brown. Both were shot in the chest from close range about 1:20 p.m., police said.



Earlier in the day, Jackson had been involved in a confrontation with a second suspect, 28-year-old Elliot Williams, on nearby Ocean View Boulevard, Deputy District Attorney Ted Fiorito said.



Bryant and Williams met up and Bryant drove around the area four times before stopping at the park where the shootings occurred, according to the prosecutor.



After the murders, Bryant sent a news article about the shootings to Williams and told him to delete it, Fiorito said.



Ammunition found in Bryant's residence was consistent with ammunition used in the murders of Jackson and Brown, the prosecutor said.



Williams -- the alleged shooter -- was in custody on an unrelated matter when he was booked on suspicion of two counts of murder, felon in possession of ammunition and a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. His arraignment is scheduled Thursday.

