Anthony Anderson's Secret To Picking Winners At The Kentucky Der - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Anthony Anderson's Secret To Picking Winners At The Kentucky Derby

Posted: Updated:

In order to pick the winning horse at the Kentucky Derby, 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson looked within himself. Or, perhaps, with-on himself?

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.