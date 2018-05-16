Royal wedding weather forecast is 'almost perfect' but rather cloudy

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is Saturday, and the weather forecast for the big event at Windsor Castle has come into better focus — and it looks great.
"The latest forecast for Windsor for Saturday is almost perfect for the crowds gathering to watch the royal wedding as well as the bride and groom," according to the Met Office, the United Kingdom's version of our National Weather Service.
After a cool start of about 43 degrees, temperatures will climb quickly before peaking around 68 degrees by the middle of the afternoon, AccuWeather said.
Light winds will also prevail throughout the day.
The Met Office added that "whilst it may be rather cloudy, it should feel warm in any sunshine.
"The sun is very strong at this time of year so if you are planning to be outside all day, at either the wedding or elsewhere, it is important to remember to wear sunscreen or cover-up," the Met Office said.
A typical high temperature in Windsor on May 19 is about 63 degrees.
It's looking dry for the #RoyalWedding on Saturday, and whilst it may be rather cloudy, it should feel warm in any sunshine pic.twitter.com/p08zTNoAlp— Met Office (@metoffice) May 15, 2018
It's not only Windsor that will be pleasant Saturday. "Dry and seasonably warm weather is expected throughout the United Kingdom on Saturday as high pressure shields the area from any approaching storm systems," AccuWeather meteorologist Eric Leister said.
Past royal weddings have featured rather calm weather, the Met Office reports:
Spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of the happy couple on Saturday can leave the brollies at home - Dry and pleasant weather is in the forecast for the #RoyalWedding this coming weekend: https://t.co/NHLrEhbLAk pic.twitter.com/vMyorpmcvz— AccuWeather (@breakingweather) May 15, 2018
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.