Man shot multiple times in Escondido - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

By Chris Gros, Reporter
ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - Escondido police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot in an Escondido neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting took place off Ash Street and Hubbard Avenue.

Witnesses reported multiple gun shots.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

