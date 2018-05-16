Pedestrian killed after being struck by trolley in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon, authorities said.

El Cajon Police officers and paramedics responded about 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of El Cajon Boulevard to reports that a male, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, had been struck by the trolley, according to Lt. Stephen Kirk of the Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Kirk said.

Witnesses told officers the male was walking on the trolley tracks outside of a marked crossing area when he was hit.

The trolley driver stopped the train and was fully cooperating with the investigation, Kirk said.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident, Kirk said.