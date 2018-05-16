Pedestrian killed after being struck by trolley in El Cajon

Persistent onshore flow keeps temperatures near or below average for the next week. Low clouds and fog possible in the early mornings.
One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon, authorities said.
Developing ideas with social change in mind is the goal of a program aimed at empowering high school students with an eye on entrepreneurship.
Escondido police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot in an Escondido neighborhood Tuesday night.
If you're a fan of the CBS television show NCIS, you’ve probably heard of the REACT team. Some of the members of the Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team are based locally at Camp Pendleton.
A 50-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle in San Diego's Teralta West neighborhood.
News 8 was recently contacted by the mother of a senior at Otay Ranch High School who says the mistake of leaving her son's photo out of the yearbook - and how it's being handled - has been disheartening, leaving her son with anything but good memories.
The suspected getaway driver in the gang-related shooting deaths of two men at Mountain View Park in San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to special circumstance murder charges that could lead to the death penalty if he's convicted.
The San Diego City Council voted during closed session Tuesday to join an amicus brief being prepared by cities and counties to support California's so-called sanctuary state law in the face of a Trump administration lawsuit against it.
Park rangers on Tuesday recovered the body of a San Diego man who fell from a cliff at Sequoia National Park last weekend.