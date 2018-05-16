Pedestrian killed after being struck by trolley in El Cajon

One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon, authorities said.
San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar will be among more than a dozen Golden State officials meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss their opposition to California's sanctuary-state law.
Community and business leaders to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 2 Parking Plaza ahead of its public opening.
A 20-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday morning for treatment of several gunshot wounds following a possibly gang-related shooting near an Escondido water tank, police said.
If you're a fan of the CBS television show NCIS, you’ve probably heard of the REACT team. Some of the members of the Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team are based locally at Camp Pendleton.
Persistent onshore flow keeps temperatures near or below average for the next week. Low clouds and fog possible in the early mornings.
Developing ideas with social change in mind is the goal of a program aimed at empowering high school students with an eye on entrepreneurship.
A 50-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle in San Diego's Teralta West neighborhood.
News 8 was recently contacted by the mother of a senior at Otay Ranch High School who says the mistake of leaving her son's photo out of the yearbook - and how it's being handled - has been disheartening, leaving her son with anything but good memories.
The suspected getaway driver in the gang-related shooting deaths of two men at Mountain View Park in San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to special circumstance murder charges that could lead to the death penalty if he's convicted.