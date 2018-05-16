State-of-the-art parking structure to open at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Community and business leaders to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 2 Parking Plaza ahead of its public opening.
A state-of-the-art parking structure is set to open on Friday. The Parking Plaza has three levels and includes 2,900 parking stalls.
The facility provides an enhanced customer experience by allowing motorists to find available parking spaces, reserve spaces in advance, and streamline payment. The Terminal 2 Parking Plaza also features open light wells, glass-front elevators and public art.
The facility will open to the public on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Features will include:
The standard daily parking rate will be $32.
Great news! The Terminal 2 Parking Plaza opens May 18! Located on 3707 North Harbor Dr., the new parking plaza will feature state-of-the-art technology, EV charging stations, covered parking, and nearly 3,000 total spaces. https://t.co/b8zqqamK1Z pic.twitter.com/FBFdBzFJJS— San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) May 11, 2018
To view Terminal 2 Parking Plaza Location online, click here.
