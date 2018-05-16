Officer shoots gunman at Illinois high school

Officials say a police officer working at a northern Illinois high school shot and wounded a former student who fired a gun at him.
The shooting happened in the Dixon High School gymnasium at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
City manager Danny Langloss says students were gathered there for graduation practice when the officer exchanged gunfire with the gunman. Authorities haven't provided the gunman's name. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton tells Sauk Valley Media he is a 19-year-old former student.
Langloss says the gunman is in custody with what he describes as non-life-threatening injuries. He says neither the officer nor anyone else was injured.
All schools in the city about 80 miles west of Chicago have been placed on lockdown while the shooting is investigated.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.