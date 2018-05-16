"It's Your Universe": New book inspires girls to be their own heroes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Ashley Eckstein is an actress and the voice of Ahsoka Tano from "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels."

Ashley noticed that while half of sci-fi fans are women, there wasn't a fashion market for them.

So, she decided to change that with the help of her husband, former San Diego Padres player and World Series MVP David Eckstein.

Ashley launched Her Universe – a fashion and lifestyle brand for "fangirls" - while David while was playing Major League Baseball; he retired after 10 years and helped his wife grow her business.

Ashley joined Morning Extra to talk about their journey and her new book, "It’s Your Universe."