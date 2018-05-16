Social Media Debate: "Yanny" or "laurel"? What do you hear?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Like many workplaces this week, the News 8 studios have been buzzing about the latest internet debate.

Social media has been flooded with a short audio clip and listeners are arguing over whether the voice in the clip says the word "laurel" or "yanny."

What do you hear?https://t.co/eRhPh3iK9e — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) May 16, 2018

The debate – which originated on Reddit – is reminiscent of the infamous dress debate from a few years ago; in that instance some saw a white and gold dress while others said it was blue and black.

The reaction you make when people think it’s Laurel and not Yanny... #YanniToBeExact pic.twitter.com/Zp1hbvK2AP — Yanni (@Yanni) May 16, 2018

Okay, this is CRAZY! Listen to this now. Here's what the @CBS8 morning show hears:@HeatherNews8 = Yanny@nichellenews8 = Yanny@EricNews8 = Laurel



What do you hear? https://t.co/J94KGOg5vI — Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) May 16, 2018

They heard Yanny, we heard Laurel. pic.twitter.com/E7AAwSEqJo — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 16, 2018

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018