Social Media Debate: "Yanny" or "laurel"? What do you hear?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Like many workplaces this week, the News 8 studios have been buzzing about the latest internet debate.
Social media has been flooded with a short audio clip and listeners are arguing over whether the voice in the clip says the word "laurel" or "yanny."
What do you hear?https://t.co/eRhPh3iK9e— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) May 16, 2018
The debate – which originated on Reddit – is reminiscent of the infamous dress debate from a few years ago; in that instance some saw a white and gold dress while others said it was blue and black.
So, are you #TeamYanny or #TeamLaurel?
Add your vote to our poll above and see how celebrities and the folks here at News 8 are weighing in below:
The reaction you make when people think it’s Laurel and not Yanny... #YanniToBeExact pic.twitter.com/Zp1hbvK2AP— Yanni (@Yanni) May 16, 2018
Laurel or Yanny? My own marriage is a house divided! Wow. This is blowing my mind. #Laurel #Yanny @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/yI0K5pyJsJ— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) May 17, 2018
Okay, this is CRAZY! Listen to this now. Here's what the @CBS8 morning show hears:@HeatherNews8 = Yanny@nichellenews8 = Yanny@EricNews8 = Laurel— Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) May 16, 2018
What do you hear? https://t.co/J94KGOg5vI
They heard Yanny, we heard Laurel. pic.twitter.com/E7AAwSEqJo— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 16, 2018
it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018
It’s for sure Yanny! https://t.co/dZVjno1x2x— Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) May 16, 2018
Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018
I hear "Yanny". https://t.co/aqcAROZHRq— Nichelle Medina (@nichellenews8) May 16, 2018
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.