Social Media Debate: "Yanny" or "laurel"? What do you hear?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Like many workplaces this week, the News 8 studios have been buzzing about the latest internet debate.

Social media has been flooded with a short audio clip and listeners are arguing over whether the voice in the clip says the word "laurel" or "yanny."

The debate – which originated on Reddit – is reminiscent of the infamous dress debate from a few years ago; in that instance some saw a white and gold dress while others said it was blue and black.

So, are you #TeamYanny or #TeamLaurel?

Add your vote to our poll above and see how celebrities and the folks here at News 8 are weighing in below:

