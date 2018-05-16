How to maximize your time and budget at the grocery store

One of the biggest expenses we all have is food!
Financial adviser and mom Stephanie Barnier has several tips on how you can get the best bang for your buck on your next shopping trip:
Another way to avoid overspending on food costs is to take the time to plan ahead. Are Tuesday nights really busy? Then plan to order take out or pick up and cook at home the rest of the nights. Creating and sticking to a food budget is another great way to keep your costs down.
Remember, small changes over time will add up to big results in the long run. If employing all of these tips at once seems overwhelming, try adding one at a time until it's comfortable, then add another. Before you know it, you'll be amazed by what you've accomplished.
San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was among more than a dozen Golden State officials meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss their opposition to California's sanctuary-state law.
Could a bulletproof backpack save your child's life in a school shooting? A News 8 Yours Stories Investigation puts the backpacks to the test to see how they hold up under fire.
Thousands of people in the region will bike to work Thursday. There will be more than 100 pit stops set up throughout the region to accommodate registered Bike to Work Day participants.
Ashley Eckstein is an actress and the voice of Ahsoka Tano from "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels." Ashley noticed that while half of sci-fi fans are women, there wasn't a fashion market for them.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to demolish the downtown Family Court building to make way for an affordable housing project.
One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon, authorities said.