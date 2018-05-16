How to maximize your time and budget at the grocery store

One of the biggest expenses we all have is food!

Financial adviser and mom Stephanie Barnier has several tips on how you can get the best bang for your buck on your next shopping trip:

Shop with a definitive list and a full stomach

Buy produce seasonally

Shop the whole aisle – the most expensive items are usually at eye level

Skip the pre-cut foods, slice and dice your veggies, fruits, and cheeses at home

Stock up on sale items if you use them regularly

Skip the crowds and the stress! Avoid shopping on Sunday afternoons

Sign up for store rewards cards

See if your favorite store offers price-matching with competitor’s coupons

Another way to avoid overspending on food costs is to take the time to plan ahead. Are Tuesday nights really busy? Then plan to order take out or pick up and cook at home the rest of the nights. Creating and sticking to a food budget is another great way to keep your costs down.

Remember, small changes over time will add up to big results in the long run. If employing all of these tips at once seems overwhelming, try adding one at a time until it's comfortable, then add another. Before you know it, you'll be amazed by what you've accomplished.

