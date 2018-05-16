Police Foundation Friends of the Badge Fundraiser to raise money for crime lab

Thousands of people in the region will bike to work Thursday. There will be more than 100 pit stops set up throughout the region to accommodate registered Bike to Work Day participants.
Ashley Eckstein is an actress and the voice of Ahsoka Tano from "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels." Ashley noticed that while half of sci-fi fans are women, there wasn't a fashion market for them.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to demolish the downtown Family Court building to make way for an affordable housing project.
One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon, authorities said.
San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar will be among more than a dozen Golden State officials meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss their opposition to California's sanctuary-state law.
Community and business leaders to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 2 Parking Plaza ahead of its public opening.
A 20-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday morning for treatment of several gunshot wounds following a possibly gang-related shooting near an Escondido water tank, police said.
If you're a fan of the CBS television show NCIS, you’ve probably heard of the REACT team. Some of the members of the Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team are based locally at Camp Pendleton.
Persistent onshore flow keeps temperatures near or below average for the next week. Low clouds and fog possible in the early mornings.