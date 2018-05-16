Police Foundation Friends of the Badge Fundraiser to raise money for crime lab

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It has been less than 60 days since David Nisleit was named as San Diego’s 35th Police Chief. In the days since his promotion, he has spent countless hours out in the community getting to know the citizens he serves.

The new chief is giving citizens a unique opportunity to mingle with officers and to see some of the high tech equipment they work with at the San Diego Police Foundation Friends of the Badge Fundraiser.

The event will be held at the Convention Center on May 30th at 10:30 am and will be emceed by News 8’s own Carlo Cecchetto.

This year the event will be focusing on SDPD’s nationally-recognized Crime Lab. Attendees will get an inside look at important work through an interactive “Who Done It?” activity during the All Things Police Showcase.

All of the money raised at the event will go directly to getting more up to date, higher tech equipment for the crime lab.

San Diego Chief of Police, David Nisleit and Sara Napoli, President & CEO of the San Diego Police Foundation, joined Morning Extra to talk about the unique opportunities the public will have at the event.

Interested in attending the Friends of the Badge Fundraiser? Get your tickets here.

We are honored to announce @SanDiegoPD Chief of Police, @ChiefNisleit will be speaking at this year’s #FriendsoftheBadge Luncheon, Wednesday May 30. Attendees can meet and talk with him one-on-one during the All Things Police Showcase at 10:30 am https://t.co/aDWgsxCAPs pic.twitter.com/j3mvKPjFcJ — SD Police Foundation (@sdpolicefdtn) May 15, 2018



