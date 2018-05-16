Are you ready? Bike to Work Day is Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thousands of people in the region will bike to work Thursday.



There will be more than 100 pit stops set up throughout the region to accommodate registered Bike to Work Day participants.



They can pick up a free t-shirt, refreshments, snacks, and encouragement.



Various stops will offer extra incentives such as free bike repairs, bike tune-ups, and breakfast.



To register, visit http://iCommuteSD.com.