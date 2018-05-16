Star studded cast in Book Club won’t let age define them

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There are plenty of romantic comedies being made, but how many feature four leading ladies that are over 65 years of age!

Kelli Gillespie sat down with Jane Fonda and Don Johnson to talk about “Book Club” a movie about four friends in their 60s who read Fifty Shades of Grey as part of their monthly book club, and it begins to change how they view their personal relationships.

Kelli also sat down with Diane Keaton and Andy Garcia to talk about not letting age define a person



Check out the trailer for Book Club

