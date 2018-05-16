Firefighters knock down house fire in Skyline

San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was among more than a dozen Golden State officials meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss their opposition to California's sanctuary-state law.
Could a bulletproof backpack save your child's life in a school shooting? A News 8 Yours Stories Investigation puts the backpacks to the test to see how they hold up under fire.
One of the biggest expenses we all have is food, and here are 8 ways to save time, money, and your sanity on your next shopping trip.
Thousands of people in the region will bike to work Thursday. There will be more than 100 pit stops set up throughout the region to accommodate registered Bike to Work Day participants.
Ashley Eckstein is an actress and the voice of Ahsoka Tano from "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels." Ashley noticed that while half of sci-fi fans are women, there wasn't a fashion market for them.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to demolish the downtown Family Court building to make way for an affordable housing project.
One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon, authorities said.