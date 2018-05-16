Hashing out the Nassar settlement is the grossest math you've ever seen

Michigan State University has settled hundreds of lawsuits filed by the victims of Larry Nassar's sexual assaults. It will cost the school at least $500 million. The payouts will vary, depending on a grim formula. In similar cases, courts look at the number of times a person was molested and the lasting impact of the abuse, lawyers say. Background: Nassar was a doctor for MSU and USA gymnastics. Hundreds of survivors, including Olympic medalists, publicly accused Nassar of sex abuse. Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in Tucson on child pornography charges. When he's done there, the clock starts on two more sentences. For perspective: MSU is being sued by about 300 victims. Penn State University paid out $109 million to 35 victims in the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
Documents released Wednesday by President Trump show he reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump once said he knew nothing of the arrangement, which is laid out in a financial disclosure report to the Office of Government Ethics. The proof of payment to Daniels, who said she had a sexual relationship with the president in 2006-2007, raises ethical and campaign finance concerns. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. told Senate investigators he can't remember who he talked to on the phone for 11 minutes after he set up a 2016 meeting with Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton.
It turns out coffee workers pay a price with their health while roasting and grinding those coffee beans for our morning pleasure. Government investigators found coffee workers from small shops to large factories may be damaging their lungs by breathing in harmful air created by the roasting and grinding. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested 11 coffee facilities, and 10 of them exceeded the federal recommendation for a compound known for rapidly destroying lungs. What's the solution? Ventilation, the CDC says.
North Korea isn't into the controlling type, so if the Trump administration keeps pressuring North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal, the historic June 12 summit between the two leaders might be off. What does Kim want? Normalized relations with the U.S., economic development and rewards for incremental actions he takes toward limiting his country's nuclear program.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.