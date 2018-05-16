619 and 858 area codes get ready for more dialing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you have a phone number with a 6-1-9 or 8-5-8 area code?

If so you may be in for a little headache in the coming days.

On May 19th you will have to dial the right area code to make a call to a 6-1-9 or 8-5-8 number.

Officials say the rapid growth in San Diego caused this change to be made. Having to dial the area code every time will increase the available phone numbers in the area a large amount

In a traditional area code overlay, a new area code is added to the existing area served by the area code in which numbers are dwindling. In this case, instead of adding a new area code to the region, the Public Utilities Commission eliminated the boundaries so that the 619 and 858 numbers will be available for the whole region..

Phone users will not be charged any extra and 911, 211 and 411 will all stay the same.

Experts say an easy solution is to update your contacts with the appropriate area codes.

For mobile devices you will need to dial the 10 digit phone number and for landlines, you must dial 1 + the area code + the phone number.