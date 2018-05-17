Gene identified that prevents protein deposits associated with Alzheimer's

UC San Diego and Scripps Research Institute scientists announced Wednesday they have identified a gene that prevents harmful protein deposits, or "aggregates," associated with neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
San Diego county taxpayers spend tens of millions of dollars every year to pay for the health care of jail inmates.
San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was among more than a dozen Golden State officials meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss their opposition to California's sanctuary-state law.
San Diego Police are hoping to better tackle quality of life issues with a new division created specifically to deal with community concerns.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced they are recalling approximately 8,543 Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) due to a production error.
Mass shootings at schools across the country have claimed the lives of dozens of students over the past few years.
Zulema Guzman said that her son, German , was a happy kid who always smiled and made jokes before the bullying started in ninth grade.
Park rangers on Tuesday recovered the body of a San Diego man who fell from a cliff at Sequoia National Park last weekend.