Meghan Markle reveals father Thomas Markle will officially not b - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Meghan Markle reveals father Thomas Markle will officially not be attending royal wedding

Updated: May 17, 2018 5:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.