'Somebody’s herrrrrrre!': Chrissy Teigen, John Legend hint at arrival of son on Twitter

Has another little Legend arrived?
Chrissy Teigen, who made it known she was "OVER" being pregnant last week on Twitter, appeared to confirm the arrival of her second child with husband John Legend on the social media site Wednesday night.
"Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" the 32-year-old tweeted, adding baby bottles and smiling emojis to her post. Her singing spouse retweeted her message.
Somebody’s herrrrrrre! ????????— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018
Some questioned whether Teigen's tweet was in fact a birth announcement. "is it domino's" one Twitter user asked. Writer Matt Oswalt, Patton Oswalt's brother, asked if she would be naming the baby "Yanny or Laurel?" referencing the viral audio illusionthat Teigen and other celebrities weighed in on.
Teigen announced that she and Legend were expecting their second in November on Instagram. She revealed the couple, who wed in 2013, were expecting a boy on the picture-sharing site in January.
Their first child, Luna, turned 2 in April.
USA TODAY has reached out to Legend and Teigen's reps for comment.
