2 adorable kitten siblings almost ready for adoption

2 adorable kitten siblings almost ready for adoption



Name: Acorn and Clover 
Age: 6 weeks
Gender: Male and Female 
Breed: Kittens 
ID #: Acorn 275162 and Clover 275164
Adoption Fee: In Foster (once available for adoption $125, and second kitten free!)


Acorn and Clover were transferred in from the Chula Vista shelter with their mom and two other litter mates. They were raised in our kitten nursery by their mom until they were weaned and are now in volunteer foster homes for a little socialization before adoption.

Adoption fees includes neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Acorn and Clover are currently in foster but will be available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making a kitten part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA 
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

