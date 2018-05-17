A berry good time is in store at the annual Vista Strawberry Festival

(SAN DIEGO) - It's time for a taste of summer this coming Memorial Day Weekend at the Vista Strawberry Festival!

The festival kicks off on Friday, May 25th with over 400 vendors and carnival rides galore. It will run through the weekend, with the main event on Sunday, May 27th from 6:45AM to 6PM in Historic Downtown Vista. The festivities start with the annual Strawberry 10k, 5K and Kids’ Run, followed by live music on multiple stages, food stands, and craft beer gardens all day long.

Did we mention the competitions? There are 18 in all, including Little Miss Strawberry, a pie eating competition, a cooking challenge (can you guess what the star ingredient will be?), and a beer stein holding content.

Strawberries have a juicy history in Vista. Throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s, Vista was known as the strawberry capital of the world, supplying all corners of the globe during peak season.

One town in the Netherlands thought the strawberries they received from Vista were an entirely different fruit because they were so much larger than they were used to. With all the crates coming in with the word "Vista" on the side, they started referring to the strawberries as "vistas".

For a full list of events and information for the festival that's bound to be a berry good time, click here.