IVIE Awards and student film festival celebrates student filmmakers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you remember what you were doing when you were in 6th grade?

Abby Beulke has us all beat. She tackled the issue of homelessness in her recent documentary and is up for an IVIE Award!

This young lady is why I ?? my job! She is changing our community through her work and documentary on the homeless. Wishing her the best at this weekend’s IVIE Awards. pic.twitter.com/nB6kXOtIwa — Nichelle Medina (@nichellenews8) May 17, 2018

Students ranging from Kindergarten through 12th grade will be represented in the festival where they will screen their short narratives, documentaries and PSAs.

The IVIE Awards received over 350 entries from students all over San Diego. The winners of the different categories will be announced Saturday May 19th at Lincoln High School

Winners are competing for $1,500 in cash prizes and over $20,000 in equipment prizes.

Moises Esparza from the Media Arts San Diego and student filmmaker, Abby Beulke joined Morning Extra to talk about the festival and award show.

Are you interested in attending the festival and awards show? Tickets can be purchased at the door. All proceeds benefit the annual IVIE Awards & Student Film Festival and IVIE Scholarship Fund.

San Diego students speak up against gun violence and say #NeverAgain! Watch this and other powerful films made by K-12 students at the upcoming @iVIEAwards and Student Film Festival, presented by @sdccu. Saturday, May 19th! Buy your tickets now at https://t.co/qCpT3fBBFI pic.twitter.com/GMIgLr8bS9 — Media Arts Center SD (@macsd) May 8, 2018

Abby's documentary, "Life is Fragile"