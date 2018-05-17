IVIE Awards and student film festival celebrates student filmmakers

One of the biggest expenses we all have is food, and here are 8 ways to save time, money, and your sanity on your next shopping trip.
A southern white rhino has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park — giving hope for efforts to save a subspecies of one of the world's most recognizable animals, researchers announced Thursday.
San Diego county taxpayers spend tens of millions of dollars every year to pay for the health care of jail inmates.
Thousands of bike riders throughout the San Diego region will GO by BIKE Thursday for Bike to Work Day.
San Diego Police are hoping to better tackle quality of life issues with a new division created specifically to deal with community concerns.
UC San Diego and Scripps Research Institute scientists announced Wednesday they have identified a gene that prevents harmful protein deposits, or "aggregates," associated with neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was among more than a dozen Golden State officials meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss their opposition to California's sanctuary-state law.