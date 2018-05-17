Cat & Nat are bringing #MomTruths to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cat & Nat are bringing #MomTruths to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you in need of a good laugh? You need to check out #MomTruths with Cat & Nat!

Their videos head up a rapidly-exploding community of like-minded moms who rewrite the paradigm of “the perfect mom.” Cat & Nat dismantle the unrealistic portrayals of motherhood that are often presented throughout social and traditional medias.

These two hilarious mom’s will be performing live on May 17th at Balboa Theater!

Cat & Nat joined Morning Extra to talk about their show and they also played a little “Mom truth or dare.”

Check out some of the duos hilarious videos!

A post shared by Cat & Nat (@catandnat) on


 

