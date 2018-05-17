Great white shark Hilton pings off the East Coast

Welcome back to the East Coast, Hilton the great white shark. We've been expecting you.

According to Ocearch, the shark research and advocacy group, the 1,326-pound great white shark pinged off the coast of Sebastian and Vero Beach at 8:20 p.m. May 16.

Hilton last pinged at 9:33 p.m. May 9 near Key West. Though his track on Ocearch shows a diagonal line from the Keys up to Sebastian, really the great white shark swam around the Sunshine State.

Let's backtrack

The last time Hilton's track made a diagonal line through Florida — he pinged April 1 off the coast of Titusville, then April 13 near Key West — it seemed to take him 12 days to swim that distance. The newest diagonal line through the state with his latest pinging history puts him at eight days from Key West on May 9 to the border of the Treasure and Space coasts on May 16.

Scroll down for screengrabs of Hilton's track "around" Florida.

Great white companions?

Fellow great white shark Savannah and Hilton seemed to be on the same path — for a few days anyway. Savannah also pinged from the Keys on May 12. This 8-foot, 6-inch, 460-pound great white shark hasn't pinged since then.

The great white shark Hilton was named after the Hilton Head, S.C., community where he was tagged in March 2017.

To keep up with these great white sharks and their movements, visit ocearch.org.