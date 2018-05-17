SDSU to keep Aztec name & Aztec Warrior

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - After months of controversy, San Diego State University President, Sally Roush, has announced the school will retain the Aztec name and the Aztec Warrior.

The decision came after the 2018 Aztec Identity Task Force's recommendations and the viewpoints of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members, and also comments shared with the president directly

BREAKING: SDSU President Sally Roush announces that the university will continue the use of the Aztec moniker. Story to follow. — The Daily Aztec (@TheDailyAztec) May 17, 2018

The University sent out over 200,000 surveys with nearly 13,000 responding, in which the majority voiced their support for the Aztec.

In her statement, Roush said,

"As a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution on the U.S.-Mexico border, SDSU will exert its unique capabilities to responsibly “honor the many indigenous people of the region.” We will formalize a strong “educational program that situates indigenous contributions – ancient, historic, and contemporary – into the education of all students through the retention of the moniker.”

President Roush’s full statement can be read here.

For more information about the Aztec identity decisions, including statements and documents can be found here.

To read the Final Report from the 2018 Aztec Task Force click here.





