First dock-free bikeshare launches at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Lime, formerly LimeBike, made its debut on Naval Base San Diego Thursday on Bike to Work Day.

The launch marks the first dock-free bikeshare program on a U.S. military base.

A representative at Lime says the company will focus the initial deployment around high traffic areas inside the base such as housing and retail areas like the Navy Exchange.

Lime says members of their local team went through full background checks and were given base clearance to operate the bike program inside the naval station.

Zack Bartlett, Lime San Diego General Manager says in a statement:

The Navy has deep roots in San Diego, and we are thrilled to be offering a program that will allow our servicemen and women an easier and smarter way to get around the base. The importance of leveraging new technology to solve real world problems is a core focus of NBSD and Lime. Together, we will build a greener transportation future for our sailors.

To celebrate Bike to Work Day, Lime is offering all riders who enter the code “LIME2WORK” free Lime rides for the day ($5.00 account credit).

Lime will also be running several helmet giveaways.

RELATED