The Royal Wedding: Your guide to watching the big event in San Diego

The big day is nearly upon us -- Ms. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot this coming Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Here is a timeline of the day's events, all listed in local PST time:

1:30AM to 3:00AM: Guests will arrive at Windsor Castle

3:20AM: Members of the royal family will arrive at the castle, the queen is expected to arrive last

Around 3:20AM: Ms. Markle and her mother will travel to the castle to meet the rest of the wedding party

4:00AM: The ceremony begins

5:00AM: The newlyweds will take a 25-minute open-air carriage to the reception at St. George's Hall

For those who would rather catch a full night's rest before the big day, there are several theaters in San Diego that will be featuring the royal wedding, starting at 10AM.

The perfect pairing to such an event is, of course, a proper spot of tea with cake, and you can find these authentic English flavors right here in San Diego.

You can find more about Harry, Meghan, and the Royal Wedding by following the link below.