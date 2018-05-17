The Royal Wedding: Your guide to watching the big event in San Diego

The big day is nearly upon us -- Ms. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot this coming Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Here is a timeline of the day's events, all listed in local PST time:
For those who would rather catch a full night's rest before the big day, there are several theaters in San Diego that will be featuring the royal wedding, starting at 10AM.
The perfect pairing to such an event is, of course, a proper spot of tea with cake, and you can find these authentic English flavors right here in San Diego.
You can find more about Harry, Meghan, and the Royal Wedding by following the link below.
If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21.
A man who shot at four police officers after holing up in his ex-girlfriend's condominium in Bankers Hill was today to 20 years in state prison.
Caltrans, San Diego Association of Governments members and other elected officials -- including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Sen. Ben Hueso and Assemblyman Todd Gloria -- Friday will highlight upcoming San Diego County transit projects to be funded by Senate Bill 1.
Police Friday were investigating a fatal accident between a car and a pedestrian in a Chula Vista intersection.
The Corky McMillin Company’s quiet plan to turn the historic North Chapel in Point Loma into a restaurant is being met with resistance.
Overnight and morning clouds continue to give us May Gray weather. Temperatures warm slightly this weekend.
The teen killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon has been identified as a student at Chaparral High School.
Outgoing San Diego State University President Sally Roush announced Thursday that the university will retain the Aztec moniker and create a more culturally sensitive version of its Aztec Warrior mascot.
Thieves on Thursday smashed the window of a popular North Park bike shop and rode away with several expensive bicycles.