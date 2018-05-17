County Homeless Count Shows 6-Percent Drop

A San Diego County grand jury report identified "a number of shortcomings" in existing plans and procedures for dealing with local health emergencies such as the recent hepatitis A outbreak that killed 20 people.
After months of controversy, San Diego State University President, Sally Roush, has announced the school will retain the Aztec name and the Aztec Warrior.
On May 19th, San Diego residents will have to dial the full ten digit number to make a phone call. This means you will need the correct area code to make a call to a "619" or "858" number. For land lines, you will need to dial the full ten digit number preceded by the number "1".
Thousands of bike riders throughout the San Diego region hit the streets Thursday for Bike to Work Day.
Spring and summer are the months many households purge old items and also shop for new things. CBS News 8’s Ashley Jacobs heads to the Rock Thrift Store to show off some surprising finds from wedding dresses to nearly new sporting goods.
One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon, authorities said.