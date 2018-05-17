Royal Wedding: Thomas Markle Jr., Who Penned Letter Asking Princ - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Royal Wedding: Thomas Markle Jr., Who Penned Letter Asking Prince Harry to Cancel, Arrives in London

Updated: May 17, 2018 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.