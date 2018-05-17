Traffic Alert: Lanes closed on I-8 West at Waring due to fatal a - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Traffic Alert: Lanes closed on I-8 West at Waring due to fatal accident

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A collision on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley left one person dead Thursday afternoon and snarled traffic on the regional route through the afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred on the westbound side of the freeway near Waring Road at about 1:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Resulting congestion prompted the state agency to issue a congestion alert for the area.

Four lanes were expected to remain closed at the site of the accident through the evening commute, Caltrans advised.

