Traffic Alert: Lanes closed on I-8 West at Waring due to fatal accident

A man accused of gunning down two people in Mountain View Park about an hour after getting into an argument with one of the victims pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges that could lead to the death penalty.
A collision on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley left one person dead Thursday afternoon and snarled traffic on the regional route through the afternoon.
A southern white rhino has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park — giving hope for efforts to save a subspecies of one of the world's most recognizable animals, researchers announced Thursday.
San Diego voters should brace themselves for a high-dollar contest this November when they’ll be asked to decide between two competing stadium measures to transform prime city-owned real estate in Mission Valley.
A grand jury report following the worst outbreak of Hepatitis A in the United States in 20 years faulted the response of San Diego city and county officials on Thursday and recommended improving communications to prepare for future health emergencies.
After months of controversy, San Diego State University President, Sally Roush, has announced the school will retain the Aztec name and the Aztec Warrior.
On May 19th, San Diego residents will have to dial the full ten digit number to make a phone call. This means you will need the correct area code to make a call to a "619" or "858" number. For land lines, you will need to dial the full ten digit number preceded by the number "1".
Thousands of bike riders throughout the San Diego region hit the streets Thursday for Bike to Work Day.