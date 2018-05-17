Pregnant Broadway star loses unborn baby after car kills her 4-year-old

NEW YORK - Ruthie Ann Miles, the Tony-winning Broadway actress who was pregnant when a car killed her 4-year-old daughter in March, has lost her unborn baby girl.
An attorney for Miles and her husband says they are suffering pain that is "nearly impossible to fathom."
Miles' daughter, Abigail, and a friend's 1-year-old son, Joshua Lew, were killed when a car ran into them as they crossed a Brooklyn street on March 5. Miles, who was about seven months pregnant at the time, was severely injured.
The driver was arrested on manslaughter charges.
According to The Daily News, attorney Ben Rubinowitz said the baby, who had been due this month, was named Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein.
He said Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are grateful for the support of family and friends but request privacy.
Rubinowitz says they "continue to seek God's presence, mercy and peace."
Even before the family's additional tragedy, the car collision in Brooklyn shocked even jaded New Yorkers. The driver, Dorothy Bruns, 44, who likely had a seizure behind the wheel, was arrested earlier this month at her Staten Island home and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving.
Miles (her professional named) was hospitalized in intensive care after the crash but later said in a statement that she was healing.
"By all accounts, it is a miracle our second child is unharmed," the statement read. "Please continue to pray for the Lew and Blumenstein families as we process the unthinkable."
Miles won a featured actress Tony in 2015 for her role as Lady Thiang in a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. It marked her Broadway debut.
Blumenstein's other credits included Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and playing Imelda Marcos in David Byrne's off-Broadway musical Here Lies Love. She had a recurring role on the FX series The Americans.
