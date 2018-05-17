Campaign Sign Controversy: Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

A San Diego County grand jury report released Thursday identified "a number of shortcomings" in existing plans and procedures for dealing with local health emergencies such as the recent hepatitis A outbreak that killed 20 people.
Reading is the cornerstone of education and a San Diego non-profit organization is helping low-income, at-risk children discover the power of books.
The teen killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon has been identified as a student at Chaparral High School.
A hit-and-run crash on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley killed one person Thursday, injured three others -- one severely -- and left a motorist under arrest.
Campaign season is in full swing ahead of the June primary, but some candidates or their supporters have been accused of illegally posting campaign signs on private property.
A man accused of gunning down two people in Mountain View Park about an hour after getting into an argument with one of the victims pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges that could lead to the death penalty.
A southern white rhino has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park — giving hope for efforts to save a subspecies of one of the world's most recognizable animals, researchers announced Thursday.
San Diego voters should brace themselves for a high-dollar contest this November when they’ll be asked to decide between two competing stadium measures to transform prime city-owned real estate in Mission Valley.
After months of controversy, San Diego State University President, Sally Roush, has announced the school will retain the Aztec name and the Aztec Warrior.