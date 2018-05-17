High school student killed by trolley in El Cajon identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

High school student killed by trolley in El Cajon identified

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The teen killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon has been identified as a student at Chaparral High School.

Witnesses told officers the male was walking on the trolley tracks outside of a marked crossing area when he was hit.

Friends identified the teen victim as Harley Grulue - a 16-year-old sophmore at Chaparral High School. 

"He was a friend and he was way too young," said a friend. 

Another friend told News 8 Grulue "was pretty good at basketball." 

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

According to GoFundMe Page set up to help raise funds for the student's family:

"This student was a valued member of the Chaparral family and was killed unexpectedly in an unfortunate accident. The Chaparral community would like to raise money for the family of the student to pay for costs related to support and funeral services. Any little bit you can give will help this family in their time of need. All money raised will be given directly to the family to use at their discretion. Thank you for your support."

