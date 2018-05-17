High school student killed by trolley in El Cajon identified

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The teen killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon has been identified as a student at Chaparral High School.

Witnesses told officers the male was walking on the trolley tracks outside of a marked crossing area when he was hit.

Friends identified the teen victim as Harley Grulue - a 16-year-old sophmore at Chaparral High School.

"He was a friend and he was way too young," said a friend.

Another friend told News 8 Grulue "was pretty good at basketball."

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

According to GoFundMe Page set up to help raise funds for the student's family: