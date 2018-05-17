Words Alive: Making reading important at every chapter of life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Reading is the cornerstone of education and a San Diego non-profit organization is helping low-income, at-risk children discover the power of books.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Barrio Logan with Words Alive.

According to Words Alive, one in five adults in San Diego are functionally illiterate.

The non-profit organization said most at-risk teens never read a book from cover to cover.

If you would like to join the Words Alive campaign to raise awareness about the importance of reading visit their website.

Proud to team up with community leaders with Words Alive to read to 1st graders. “Share Your Love of Reading” in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8. @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @WordsAliveSD #ReadingMatters pic.twitter.com/5R57bO9ucs — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) May 17, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.