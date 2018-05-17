Shoplifters off the hook? New law leaves businesses holding the bag

A hit-and-run crash on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley killed one person Thursday, injured three others -- one severely -- and left a motorist under arrest.
A miniature Pinscher puppy being cared for by the Rancho Coastal Humane Society underwent a life-saving Thursday to fix a liver condition.
Outgoing San Diego State University President Sally Roush announced Thursday that the university will retain the Aztec moniker and create a more culturally sensitive version of its Aztec Warrior mascot.
A San Diego County grand jury report released Thursday identified "a number of shortcomings" in existing plans and procedures for dealing with local health emergencies such as the recent hepatitis A outbreak that killed 20 people.
Reading is the cornerstone of education and a San Diego non-profit organization is helping low-income, at-risk children discover the power of books.
The teen killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon has been identified as a student at Chaparral High School.
Campaign season is in full swing ahead of the June primary, but some candidates or their supporters have been accused of illegally posting campaign signs on private property.
A man accused of gunning down two people in Mountain View Park about an hour after getting into an argument with one of the victims pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges that could lead to the death penalty.