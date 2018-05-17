Georgia GOP candidate Michael Williams' 'deportation bus' breaks down

A Georgia Republican running for governor hit a speed bump in his campaign after his self-declared "deportation bus" broke down on the side of the road Thursday.

Georgia state Sen. Michael Williams announced his plans earlier this week to drive across the state in his gray "deportation bus" ahead of next week's primary.

That plan was temporarily halted after water somehow got into the fuel tank, stopping the bus on the side of Interstate 75. The tour continued after repairs to the vehicle, a campaign spokesperson said in a statement. The campaign said it plans to keep a closer eye on the bus during stops.

"We certainly would not blame this on ANTIFA or others who are openly plotting to damage or destroy the bus," spokesman Seth Weathers said in the statement. "We know the left would never stoop to such a pathetic low."

Williams' tour aims to implement his deportation plan "that's going to fill this bus with illegals," the GOP candidate said in his campaign ad announcing the road trip.

"We're not just going to track them and watch them roam around the state," Williams said. "We're going to put them on this bus and send them home."

When I'm Governor, we're going to deport criminal illegals in GA by making the 287(g) illegal deportation program STATEWIDE



Vote Republican Michael Williams May 22nd -the only candidate for governor that endorsed Donald Trump - the others wouldn't endorse him against Hillary! pic.twitter.com/fEATVD8GM4 - Michael Williams (@williamsforga) May 15, 2018

The bus itself is painted gray with white lettering. Among the words painted on the bus: "Danger! Murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molestors, and other criminals on board."

Williams is one of five Republicans vying for the GOP nomination for governor in Georgia's upcoming primary election. He endorsed President Trump in the 2016 election, co-chaired the Georgia arm of the campaign and served as a campaign surrogate.

