Pedestrian hurt after being hit by vehicle

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - A woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after she was hit by a car Thursday night in Chula Vista.

It happened at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street.

Police said a car was traveling south on Fourth Avenue when a woman pushing a shopping cart stepped into the crosswalk - possibly against a red light.

The driver hit her and turned the cart over and scattering the contents.

When police arrived, the woman was not breathing, but authorities said emergency crews were able to get a pulse and were performing CPR on the way to the hospital.

The driver stopped at the scene and is talking to investigators.

The roadway is expected to be closed for at lest two more hours.