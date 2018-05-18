Pedestrian hurt after being hit by vehicle

The teen killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon has been identified as a student at Chaparral High School.
A woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after she was hit by a car Thursday night in Chula Vista.
Outgoing San Diego State University President Sally Roush announced Thursday that the university will retain the Aztec moniker and create a more culturally sensitive version of its Aztec Warrior mascot.
Thieves on Thursday smashed the window of a popular North Park bike shop and rode away with several expensive bicycles.
The Corky McMillin Company’s quiet plan to turn the historic North Chapel in Point Loma into a restaurant is being met with resistance.
A hit-and-run crash on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley killed one person Thursday, injured three others -- one severely -- and left a motorist under arrest.
A miniature Pinscher puppy being cared for by the Rancho Coastal Humane Society underwent a life-saving Thursday to fix a liver condition.
A San Diego County grand jury report released Thursday identified "a number of shortcomings" in existing plans and procedures for dealing with local health emergencies such as the recent hepatitis A outbreak that killed 20 people.