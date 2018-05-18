Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry

LONDON - Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to his son Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace announced on the eve of the nuptials. Palace officials also confirmed that Harry's 96-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, would attend the wedding, ending speculation that he might be sidelined by his recovery from a hip replacement last month.
The Prince Charles plan came a day after the bride-to-be confirmed that her father Thomas, 73, will not attend the wedding at Windsor Castle due to illness.
Her soon-to-be father-in-law, also known as the Prince of Wales, will now fulfill the honor.
"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," Kensington Palace said in a statement.
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement added.
Kensington Palace originally announced that Thomas Markle would walk his daughter down the aisle, before celebrity website TMZ reported this week that he was having heart surgery in Mexico on Wednesday and wouldn't be able to fly.
"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," the bride-to-be said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace on Thursday.
"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday," she added.
