Government officials to highlight local Senate Bill 1 projects

The Corky McMillin Company’s quiet plan to turn the historic North Chapel in Point Loma into a restaurant is being met with resistance.
Caltrans, San Diego Association of Governments members and other elected officials -- including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Sen. Ben Hueso and Assemblyman Todd Gloria -- Friday will highlight upcoming San Diego County transit projects to be funded by Senate Bill 1.
Overnight and morning clouds continue to give us May Gray weather. Temperatures warm slightly this weekend.
The teen killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon has been identified as a student at Chaparral High School.
A woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after she was hit by a car Thursday night in Chula Vista.
Outgoing San Diego State University President Sally Roush announced Thursday that the university will retain the Aztec moniker and create a more culturally sensitive version of its Aztec Warrior mascot.
Thieves on Thursday smashed the window of a popular North Park bike shop and rode away with several expensive bicycles.
A hit-and-run crash on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley killed one person Thursday, injured three others -- one severely -- and left a motorist under arrest.
A miniature Pinscher puppy being cared for by the Rancho Coastal Humane Society underwent a life-saving Thursday to fix a liver condition.