Photo tour: British hotels with gorgeous gardens - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Photo tour: British hotels with gorgeous gardens

Posted: Updated:
By USA TODAY

An 18th-century Arcadia in rural Devon. A subtropical seaside Cornish fantasy. An Elizabethan manor with a quintessential English garden. Victorian walled vegetable plots, orchards, parterres and pergolas, wildflower meadows, shady dells … U.K. accommodations site The Good Hotel Guide has chosen 20 of Great Britain’s best hotel gardens. (Dollar prices are accurate at publication but may change with exchange rates. Check hotel websites for special deals.)

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.