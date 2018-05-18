FDA approves drug aimed at preventing migraines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug aimed at preventing migraine headaches.
The drug, Aimovig, is taken by patients once a month through self-injection. The drug blocks a key molecule involved in sparking migraine attacks.
The FDA said after studying the effectiveness of Aimovig in three clinical trials, they learned most patients who used the drug experienced at least one less migraine per month.
"Aimovig provides patients with a novel option for reducing the number of days with migraine,” said Eric Bastings, M.D., deputy director of the Division of Neurology Products at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a statement. 'We need new treatments for this painful and often debilitating condition."
Migraines commonly include intense pain in one area of the head, and might also generate other symptoms such as nausea or sensitivity to light and sound.
Outside factors such as stress, lack of sleep, and diet can also contribute to the frequency of receiving migraines. The FDA said one-third of people who suffer migraines can predict the onset through an aura, "transient sensory or visual disturbances" such as flashing lights.
Nearly 1 in 4 households in the U.S. includes someone who suffers from migraines, according to the Migraine Research Foundation.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.