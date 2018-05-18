Mother of murdered children says she warned authorities about her ex-husband

Items are left at a memorial for family members who were killed on Wednesday in the Remington Park neighborhood of Ponder, Texas, Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Judith McDuffie, 4, carries stuffed animals to place at a memorial with her mother Amanda McDuffie for the family that was murdered on Wednesday in the Remington Park neighborhood of Ponder, Texas, Thursday, May 17, 2018.

PONDER, Texas - A man walked into a Texas home this week and shot his three children, his ex-wife and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

The only survivor of Wednesday's shooting is the man's ex-wife, Amanda Simpson. The grieving mother took to Facebook Live on Wednesday and Thursday from her hospital bed in a series of heart-wrenching videos to express her devastation at the loss of her three children and boyfriend Seth Richardson.

"I have to start funeral arrangements and don't know where to begin with that," said Simpson in an emotional video. "I see my babies. I see them dead."

The videos were taken down as of late Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the murder-suicide was carried out by her ex-husband, Justin Painter, who Simpson said she warned authorities about.

The three children have been identified as Odin Painter, 8, Caydence Painter, 6, and Drake Painter, 4. Each of the children were found shot multiple times in the living room of their mother's Ponder, Texas, home. Ponder is a small Texas town about 40 miles northwest of Dallas.

Painter and Simpson divorced last year, according to court documents.

Simpson said she's "extremely mad" at the judge who handled her divorce from Painter. She said she told the judge he was mentally unstable after he tried to commit suicide last year.

"I made it very clear to the judge he was mentally unstable, and they didn't listen, so now I don't have my babies," Simpson said in one of the Facebook Live broadcasts.

Court documents show a divorce that didn't raise any red flags, at least not on paper. The proceedings were actually initiated by Painter, and the couple's three kids were set to live primarily with him in Tarrant County.

Court records show Painter asked for a temporary restraining order against Simpson during the divorce, but in the end, she shared custody of the kids.

The judge who subsequently signed off, Judge Nancy Berger, said Thursday there were no actual hearings.

In one of her Facebook posts, Simpson also said Painter had been trying to get back together with her, but "I just couldn't."

While the kids were found shot in the living room, both Painter and Richardson were found in the bedroom. Richardson was shot in the left side of his face. His family said he was shot while he was sleeping.

Richardson was originally from South Carolina and was dating Simpson. He had just driven 16 hours from South Carolina to Texas the very day before he was killed, his family said Thursday.

"He didn't even stand a chance because that coward went in and shot him when he was sleeping," said Richardson's mom, Angie.

She said the father of his own two girls had only moved to north Texas this week to "start a new life with Amanda.

"He was only there a few hours when this happened," she said.

Simpson now faces surgery to remove the bullet from her shoulder - and faces a life without her children or boyfriend.

"They were my everything, my purpose to breathe," she said.

"You know when you try to find happiness ... I made a selfish mistake ... and that was the outcome. I denied Justin," she said.

The shooting is still under investigation by Denton County officials and Ponder police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Simpson to help with funeral arrangements.

A candlelight vigil attended by roughly 50 neighbors and friends was held in the Remington Park subdivision.

