Get help planning your perfect day at the Wedding Party Expo

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - All the fuss right now is about the royal wedding, but you too can feel like a princess!

The Wedding Party Expo has everything from places to rent equipment all the way to venders for dessert.

The May 20th show will feature 75-100 Exhibitors spanning over 25,000 square feet at the Centre Escondido, home to Lexus Escondido and Vintana.

Come see the Latest Bridal Beauty Trends on the Runway at the May 20, 2018 Wedding Party EXPO! https://t.co/d3m762tGHi https://t.co/d3m762tGHi — SDWeddingParty (@SDWeddingParty) May 8, 2018

Morning Extra was joined by various vendors that will be at the expo to talk about the different couples can get accomplished this weekend.

